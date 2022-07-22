BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,220 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 976.9% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.08. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $47.35 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on BHP. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.28) to GBX 2,400 ($28.69) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($29.89) to GBX 2,200 ($26.30) in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.10) to GBX 2,050 ($24.51) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($30.01) to GBX 2,440 ($29.17) in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,770.35.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

