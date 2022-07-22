SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 36,520 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 202.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,520 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Regency Centers by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Regency Centers stock opened at $62.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.28. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $78.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.83% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $57.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

