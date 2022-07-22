Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $943,000 Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MHD. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 482.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 103,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 383,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 18,745 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

