Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $996,000 Holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,889 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,346 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIO. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 942,306 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 443,026 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 13.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,061,331 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 239,681 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 573,804 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 114,692 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,290 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 26,853 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

