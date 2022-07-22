Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $941,000 Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 29,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 307.1% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,641,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 36,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair cut Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $104.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $114.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.71.

Teladoc Health Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $43.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.19. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $156.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. The business had revenue of $565.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,053 shares of company stock worth $221,498. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.