Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 3,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 238,457 shares.The stock last traded at $26.30 and had previously closed at $25.67.

The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

BHLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Compass Point lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

In other news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 1,274,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $31,474,691.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 626.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,077,583 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,635,000 after acquiring an additional 929,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,904,000 after acquiring an additional 208,895 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,847,465 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,523,000 after acquiring an additional 115,104 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 446.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 115,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 94,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $68,166,000 after buying an additional 56,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

