Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 9,920 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.60% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 28,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Matisse Capital grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 32.0% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 115,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSD opened at $6.61 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average is $7.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

