Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $945,000 Holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 28,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MHI opened at $9.58 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $13.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.30.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

