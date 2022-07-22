Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 79,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 239,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,206,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $79.49 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $91.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

