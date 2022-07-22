Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

EVN opened at $11.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.81. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $14.40.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

