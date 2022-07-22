Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 710 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,566,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,981,000 after acquiring an additional 283,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,944,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,097,000 after acquiring an additional 54,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,648,000 after acquiring an additional 36,167 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,372,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,990,000 after acquiring an additional 58,251 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,294,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,577,000 after acquiring an additional 43,725 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $155.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.40 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.30 and a 200-day moving average of $148.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 54.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Articles

