Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,449,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,449,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $65,044.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,934 shares of company stock worth $9,206,533. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $83.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.64. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $78.40 and a one year high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HZNP shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.10.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

