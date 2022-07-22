Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,348 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 280.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,605 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,250,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,902,000 after acquiring an additional 869,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,728,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,847,000 after acquiring an additional 580,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,979,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

IWB opened at $220.19 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $199.56 and a 12 month high of $267.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.27 and a 200 day moving average of $233.75.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

