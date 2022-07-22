Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 7,493 iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

iShares MSCI World ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA URTH opened at $111.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.27. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12-month low of $103.44 and a 12-month high of $136.75.

