Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $144.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.92 and a 200 day moving average of $152.51. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.55 and a 12-month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

