Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 1.21% of Invesco High Income Trust II worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLT. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 446.7% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 87,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 71,871 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 28,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trading Up 1.4 %

VLT opened at $10.96 on Friday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.00.

Dividend Announcement

About Invesco High Income Trust II

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0964 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.55%.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

