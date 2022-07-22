Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,466.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 84,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after acquiring an additional 79,528 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $190.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $166.75 and a 1 year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

