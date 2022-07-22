Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 332.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 878,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,919,000 after purchasing an additional 675,688 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,766.3% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 479,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,405,000 after purchasing an additional 453,624 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,028,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $14,318,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $13,054,000.

HDV stock opened at $100.01 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.48 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.24.

