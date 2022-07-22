300 Shares in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Acquired by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU opened at $84.17 on Friday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $78.17 and a twelve month high of $94.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.54.

iShares US Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

