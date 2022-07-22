FourThought Financial LLC Has $34,000 Stock Position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) by 122.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1,051.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 62,393 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,181,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,060,000 after purchasing an additional 25,830 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Up 4.6 %

NYSE:MYTE opened at $12.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.92. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.56 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MYTE shares. UBS Group upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

(Get Rating)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.