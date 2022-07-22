333 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Purchased by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $83.87 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $73.01 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.318 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

