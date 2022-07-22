Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,014 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,369,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,170,000 after acquiring an additional 76,789 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $324,398,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $224.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.39 and its 200 day moving average is $236.64. The company has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

