Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 9,548 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.18% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 24,744 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 38,758 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 155,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 141,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 104,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 50,274 shares in the last quarter. 13.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MYD opened at $11.31 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

