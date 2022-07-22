Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 915 Shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Source Capital worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Source Capital by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 153,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 14,809 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Source Capital by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 17,036 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Source Capital by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Source Capital by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 81,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Institutional investors own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Source Capital

In related news, Director Mark L. Lipson bought 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,124.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,060.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark L. Lipson bought 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,124.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,060.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ryan A. Leggio bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $39,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Source Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

Source Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SOR opened at $37.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.08. Source Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

