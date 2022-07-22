Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 489,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,701 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 914,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 48,633 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 247,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 292,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 65,372 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

DHY stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $2.55.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be issued a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

