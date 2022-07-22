Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $53.87 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.09.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 355.49%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

SEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

