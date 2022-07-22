Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 710 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $129.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.56. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.61 and a twelve month high of $265.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.81 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $64,055.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Amedisys from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.88.

About Amedisys

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.