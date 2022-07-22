Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,678 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,457,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 116,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 33,484 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK stock opened at $53.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.09. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $70.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.