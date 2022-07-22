FourThought Financial LLC Buys 115 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 188.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Moderna by 425.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock opened at $168.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.48 and a 200 day moving average of $156.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $497.49.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $26,073.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,706.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $26,073.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,706.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,780,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 483,029 shares of company stock worth $69,875,865. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

