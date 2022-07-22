Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Catalent by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,954,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,031,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $110.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.30. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.89. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.34 and a 52-week high of $142.64.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

