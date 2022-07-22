FourThought Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 9,266.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,581,000 after purchasing an additional 138,737 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 468.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,227,000 after purchasing an additional 136,789 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,045,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,040,000 after purchasing an additional 130,913 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,450.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 82,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 456,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,214,000 after buying an additional 71,745 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $105.91 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $98.19 and a one year high of $142.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.55 and a 200 day moving average of $117.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

