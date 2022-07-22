Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SPLV opened at $61.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.42 and a 200 day moving average of $64.53. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.16 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82.

