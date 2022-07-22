Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC decreased its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 30,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 321.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after acquiring an additional 34,526 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 911.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MUSA shares. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

NYSE MUSA opened at $266.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.79. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.97 and a twelve month high of $277.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $3.43. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 62.11% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.50%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,300,215.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,320.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,300,215.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,320.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total value of $491,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 513,524 shares in the company, valued at $128,483,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,024 shares of company stock worth $18,243,264 in the last three months. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

