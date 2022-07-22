Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 137,525 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHT. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,764 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 55,850 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 171,158 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 344,920 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000.

Shares of PHT opened at $7.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $11.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

