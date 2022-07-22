FourThought Financial LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA)

FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $832,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,458,000. 36.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vacasa Trading Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ VCSA opened at $2.62 on Friday. Vacasa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $247.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.41 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,590,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,125.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,590,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,125.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Breon sold 414,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $1,676,204.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,190,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,931,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VCSA. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Vacasa from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vacasa from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

About Vacasa

(Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

