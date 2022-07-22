RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 88,159 shares.The stock last traded at $9.82 and had previously closed at $9.84.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RMG Acquisition Corp. III

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

