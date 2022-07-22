FourThought Financial LLC Takes $42,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $726,693,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,205,000. Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,438,000. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,675,000. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,457,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.06. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $29.33.

