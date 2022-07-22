iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance
IBB stock opened at $125.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.21. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $177.37.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
