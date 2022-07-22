iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

IBB stock opened at $125.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.21. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $177.37.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.