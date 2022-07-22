FourThought Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTA. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 39,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $43.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.12. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $49.03.

