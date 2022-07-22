6,128 Shares in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Acquired by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allbirds

In other Allbirds news, CEO Timothy O. Brown purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allbirds Stock Performance

Shares of BIRD stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11. Allbirds, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.97 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Allbirds Profile

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

