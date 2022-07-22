466 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Acquired by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 target price on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

NYSE CBRE opened at $81.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.58. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

