Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC lessened its position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 177,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

Hostess Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $21.17 on Friday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $150,942.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,992.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $150,942.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,992.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $553,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

