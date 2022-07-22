FourThought Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Freshworks by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Freshworks by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 66,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 36,459 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its stake in Freshworks by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 6,729,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,500 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new position in Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Wafra Inc. grew its holdings in Freshworks by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 651,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after buying an additional 245,568 shares in the last quarter. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $13.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.46. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $53.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.24 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $67,351.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,939.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Freshworks news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $67,351.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,939.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randy Gottfried sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $526,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,938 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,058 over the last quarter. 29.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRSH. Scotiabank began coverage on Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Freshworks from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Freshworks from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Freshworks from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Freshworks from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Freshworks Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.