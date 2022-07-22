FourThought Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 154.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $193.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.16. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $178.49 and a 12 month high of $215.41.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.