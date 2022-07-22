260 Shares in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Bought by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CorVel by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in CorVel during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CRVL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CorVel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Insider Transactions at CorVel

CorVel Stock Performance

In other news, Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.98, for a total value of $295,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,468 shares in the company, valued at $17,826,854.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 13,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.08, for a total value of $2,170,760.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,454,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,345,938.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.98, for a total value of $295,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,826,854.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,927 shares of company stock worth $6,372,987 over the last quarter. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CorVel stock opened at $157.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.37. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 0.94. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.19 and a fifty-two week high of $213.38.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter.

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Featured Articles

