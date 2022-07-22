FourThought Financial LLC Purchases 865 Shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Portillo’s were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLO. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,599,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,125,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,882,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,523,000. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,453,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Portillo’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTLO opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.38. Portillo’s Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Portillo’s

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 65,506 shares of Portillo’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $1,204,655.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,773. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Portillo’s news, insider Jill Francine Waite sold 44,614 shares of Portillo’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $852,127.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 65,506 shares of Portillo’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $1,204,655.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at $196,773. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Portillo’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.