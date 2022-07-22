Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Bought by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 112.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,814,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,360,000 after acquiring an additional 38,809 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 223.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 71,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 49,524 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth about $1,323,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 155,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 2,156,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $39,656,030.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,717,475 shares in the company, valued at $472,944,365.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 2,156,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $39,656,030.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,717,475 shares in the company, valued at $472,944,365.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 15,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $267,760.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,956.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $23.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.28. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

(Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

