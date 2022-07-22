FourThought Financial LLC Purchases 1,334 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 6,063.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 31.6% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 351,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 84,355 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 551.3% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 46,775 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 29.9% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 146,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 63.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EAT. Citigroup cut their price objective on Brinker International from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brinker International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Brinker International from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.08.

Insider Transactions at Brinker International

Brinker International Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,254,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.39. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $60.66.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.08 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 4.02%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

