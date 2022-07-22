Philip D. Gregory Sells 2,365 Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Stock

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVTGet Rating) insider Philip D. Gregory sold 2,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $32,660.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,838.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

2seventy bio Stock Performance

2seventy bio stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $64.00.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $8.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.73) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -9.47 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSVT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 2seventy bio from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Institutional Trading of 2seventy bio

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 2seventy bio

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

