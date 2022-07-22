Truist Financial Lowers Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target to $88.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $100.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.11.

Hasbro Stock Performance

HAS stock opened at $84.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.84. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hasbro

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Raymond Burns purchased 2,500 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Further Reading

